'Schitt's Creek' motel hits the market for $2 million in Mono, Ont.

An Ontario motel that served as a backdrop for the beloved CBC sitcom “Schitt’s Creek” is up for sale.

The Hockley Motel in Mono, about an hour-and-a-half drive northwest of Toronto, hit the market with a $2-million price tag today.

“Schitt’s Creek” fans may recognize the building’s exterior as the Rosebud Motel, which the formerly wealthy Rose family is forced to call home after settling down in a town they once bought as a joke.

In addition to being a film location on the Emmy Award-winning series, the motel has also appeared in the 2005 thriller “A History of Violence” and Netflix’s superhero series “The Umbrella Academy.”

Owner Jesse Tipping says the sale has been in the works for about a year, and it felt “bittersweet” to see the listing go live.

Colliers Hotels says interested buyers can put in offers on the building until Dec. 14.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2020.

The Canadian Press