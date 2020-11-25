Loading articles...

PrimeEnergy: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Nov 25, 2020 at 6:14 pm EST

HOUSTON (AP) _ PrimeEnergy Corp. (PNRG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $6.5 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $3.26 per share.

The investor in the oil and gas industry posted revenue of $11.8 million in the period.

PrimeEnergy shares have decreased 58% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $63.64, a drop of 57% in the last 12 months.

