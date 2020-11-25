Police have a 'person of interest' in the Barry and Honey Sherman case

Toronto Police reportedly have a ‘person of interest; in the murder investigation into billionaire couple Barry and Honey Sherman.

The Toronto Star obtaining that information through a court proceeding to unseal search warrants in the almost three-year-old case.

Police will not publicly identify the individual, saying it could hurt their investigation and say if they’re wrong, it would prejudice the interests of an innocent person.

The Star has been fighting in court to unseal search warrant material that details aspects of this high profile case. In its argument to maintain the seal on the more recent warrants, Toronto Police told court the information could identify a person of interest.

The paper noting police have not used this term before in relation to the Sherman investigation.

Barry and Honey Sherman were found murdered in their North York mansion in December of 2017.