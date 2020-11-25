Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police have a 'person of interest' in the Barry and Honey Sherman case
by Laura Carney
Posted Nov 25, 2020 6:24 am EST
Barry and Honey Sherman are shown in a handout photo from the United Jewish Appeal. Toronto police say the deaths of Apotex founder Barry Sherman and his wife Honey were a "double homicide.'' THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-United Jewish Appeal MANDATORY CREDIT
Toronto Police reportedly have a ‘person of interest; in the murder investigation into billionaire couple Barry and Honey Sherman.
The Toronto Star obtaining that information through a court proceeding to unseal search warrants in the almost three-year-old case.
Police will not publicly identify the individual, saying it could hurt their investigation and say if they’re wrong, it would prejudice the interests of an innocent person.
The Star has been fighting in court to unseal search warrant material that details aspects of this high profile case. In its argument to maintain the seal on the more recent warrants, Toronto Police told court the information could identify a person of interest.
The paper noting police have not used this term before in relation to the Sherman investigation.
Barry and Honey Sherman were found murdered in their North York mansion in December of 2017.