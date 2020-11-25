Loading articles...

Police have a 'person of interest' in the Barry and Honey Sherman case

Barry and Honey Sherman are shown in a handout photo from the United Jewish Appeal. Toronto police say the deaths of Apotex founder Barry Sherman and his wife Honey were a "double homicide.'' THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-United Jewish Appeal MANDATORY CREDIT

Toronto Police reportedly have a ‘person of interest; in the murder investigation into billionaire couple Barry and Honey Sherman.

The Toronto Star obtaining that information through a court proceeding to unseal search warrants in the almost three-year-old case.

Police will not publicly identify the individual, saying it could hurt their investigation and say if they’re wrong, it would prejudice the interests of an innocent person.

The Star has been fighting in court to unseal search warrant material that details aspects of this high profile case. In its argument to maintain the seal on the more recent warrants, Toronto Police told court the information could identify a person of interest.

The paper noting police have not used this term before in relation to the Sherman investigation.

Barry and Honey Sherman were found murdered in their North York mansion in December of 2017.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 39 minutes ago
UPDATE: WB 401 at Brock St - problems have been moved to the shoulder. Delays from Stevenson. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 25 minutes ago
The bulk of the activity as of 6am Nov. 25 is to the north especially between Barrie and Peterborough with snow❄️ C…
Latest Weather
Read more