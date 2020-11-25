Peel police searching for customized car stolen from Mississauga

Peel police need the public’s help in locating a very distinct looking vehicle that was recently stolen from Mississauga.

Officers said they believe the theft occurred overnight between Nov. 9 and Nov. 10, adding that the trailer was stolen with the vehicle inside.

The car is a fully custom Infinity G35 and the trailer is black, 28-feet long with the license plate S2747E.

Anyone that may have seen the car and or trailer is being asked to contact police.

On Tuesday, Peel police sent out a detailed release warning residents of an increase in car thefts.

“Throughout the month of November, there have been numerous reports of vehicles being broken into in the residential areas between Steeles Avenue to Clarence Street and Main Street to Kennedy Road in the City of Brampton,” the statement read.

“The incidents are taking place usually between the hours of 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m.”

Peel Regional Police want to remind residents across the region to: