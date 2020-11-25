Loading articles...

Peel police searching for customized car stolen from Mississauga

Last Updated Nov 25, 2020 at 11:44 am EST

Peel police are searching for the customized Infinity and a trailer. Peel police

Peel police need the public’s help in locating a very distinct looking vehicle that was recently stolen from Mississauga.

Officers said they believe the theft occurred overnight between Nov. 9 and Nov. 10, adding that the trailer was stolen with the vehicle inside.

The car is a fully custom Infinity G35 and the trailer is black, 28-feet long with the license plate S2747E.

Anyone that may have seen the car and or trailer is being asked to contact police.

On Tuesday, Peel police sent out a detailed release warning residents of an increase in car thefts.

“Throughout the month of November, there have been numerous reports of vehicles being broken into in the residential areas between Steeles Avenue to Clarence Street and Main Street to Kennedy Road in the City of Brampton,” the statement read.

“The incidents are taking place usually between the hours of 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m.”

Peel Regional Police want to remind residents across the region to:

  • Lock your vehicle
  • Park in the garage if possible
  • Do NOT leave any valuables in your vehicle
  • Never leave your keys in an unoccupied vehicle
  • Consider a camera or motion sensors
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 18 minutes ago
UPDATE: Right lane remains closed EB 401 app. Avenue express due to a stalled truck. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:35 AM
Cloudy with showers at times through the day (Nov. 25) Snow near and north of Barrie. Steady rain returns to…
Latest Weather
Read more