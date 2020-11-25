Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Ontario expected to release guidelines for holiday celebrations
by News Staff
Posted Nov 25, 2020 5:42 am EST
An illuminated Christmas tree at Commerce Court in Toronto on Dec. 5, 2015. 680 NEWS/Diana Pereira.
Ontario is set to unveil its guidelines for holiday celebrations on Wednesday as the province continues to grapple with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Toronto and Peel Region entered the
on Monday, and those restrictions will be in place until at least Dec. 21. ‘lockdown’ stage of the province’s COVID-19 response framework
The restrictions mean a ban on all indoor gatherings with anyone outside of the same household. All restaurants and bars are limited to takeout or delivery.
The province’s top doctor says it’s unlikely these restrictions would be lifted before Christmas day. Chief Medical Officer David Williams says he can’t see a path where the situation would improve enough to warrant moving to Toronto or Peel down a level and back into the ‘red zone’ of the provinces framework.
Red zone restrictions permit indoor gatherings with a limit of five people. Hamilton, Durham, Halton, York and Waterloo are all currently in the red zone.
The most recent projections from the province shows Ontario is on pace for 6,500 new cases a day by the middle of December. New projections are expected to be released on Thursday.
{* loginWidget *}