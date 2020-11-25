Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Modest gain of 1.3% in October for manufactured goods
by Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 25, 2020 9:06 am EST
Last Updated Nov 25, 2020 at 9:14 am EST
Rows of boxed big-screen televisions sit on display at a Costco warehouse in this photograph taken Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Sheridan, Colo. Orders for big-ticket manufactured goods slow to modest gain of 1.3% in October indicating economy is slowing. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
WASHINGTON — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods showed a modest gain in October with a key category that tracks business investment also showing weakness.
Orders for durable goods, items expected to last at least three years, edged up a slight 1.3% in October after a 2.1% gain in September, the Commerce Department said Thursday.
A category that tracks business investment plans rose a slight 0.7% in October after a 1.9% gain in September.
Economists are concerned that U.S. factories are still facing significant headwinds including a sharp rise in recent weeks in coronavirus cases that could cause demand to suffer in coming months.