Meghan Markle reveals she suffered a miscarriage in the summer
by Catherine Jette
Posted Nov 25, 2020 7:22 am EST
FILE - In this March 5, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
The Duchess of Sussex is opening up about a miscarriage she suffered back in the summer.
In a New York Times piece, Meghan Markle describes caring for her 1-year-old son Archie one morning in July when she felt a sharp cramp.
“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”
It’s not clear how far along she was in the pregnancy.
The Duchess invites others who have experienced what she calls “the staggering commonality of the pain” to share their stories.
She also calls on Americans to check in with each other as the country prepares to celebrate Thanksgiving amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and deep political divisions.
