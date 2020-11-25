Kentucky reports 3,408 new confirmed coronavirus cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Concerned about the risks of large gatherings amid surging coroavirus cases, Gov. Andy Beshear implored Kentuckians on Wednesday to keep Thanksgiving celebrations small and avoid travelling.

“Thanksgiving is one of my favourite holidays, and usually we get together with about 15 people,” Beshear said. “This year, we just can’t do that. I’m really disappointed, like all of us are, but protecting my parents, my kids, our neighbours and all of our health care workers has to come first.”

Kentucky reported 3,408 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 26 virus-related deaths Wednesday. More than 1,700 are hospitalized, and roughly 400 are in intensive care.

Almost all of Kentucky’s 120 counties are reported to be in the red zone — the most serious category for COVID-19 incidence rates. People in those counties are asked to follow stricter recommended guidelines to contain the virus.

The state’s test positivity rate is 8.88%, up slightly from Tuesday. The positivity rate is an indicator of the extent of the spread of the virus, according to the World Health Organization. If the rate is less than 5% for two weeks and testing is widespread, the virus is considered under control.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.

Hudspeth Blackburn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a non-profit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Piper Hudspeth Blackburn, The Associated Press