Deere: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
MOLINE, Ill. (AP) _ Deere & Co. (DE) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $757 million.
On a per-share basis, the Moline, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $2.39.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.
The agricultural equipment manufacturer posted revenue of $9.73 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $8.66 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.3 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $2.75 billion, or $8.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $35.54 billion.
Deere shares have climbed 51% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 13%. The stock has risen 48% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DE