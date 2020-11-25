Loading articles...

Danish news agency rejects ransom demand after hacker attack

Last Updated Nov 25, 2020 at 8:58 am EST

COPENHAGEN — Denmark’s biggest news agency will stay offline for at least another day following a hacking attack this week and has rejected a ransom demand by hackers to release locked data, the wire service said Wednesday.

Ritzau CEO Lars Vesterloekke couldn’t say how big the ransom demand was because those behind the “professional attack” had left “a file with a message” that the agency didn’t open following instructions from its advisers.

Ritzau, which delivers text and photos to Danish media, said it had transferred its emergency distribution to clients to six live blogs “which provide a better overview.”

“If it goes as expected, then we can gradually be back to normal on Thursday,” said Vesterloekke, adding that the attack has forced the editorial systems to be shut down as about a quarter of Ritzau ’s 100 servers have been damaged.

On top of the agency’s own IT department, Ritzau has hired an external security company that specializes in cleaning up after hacker attacks, and its insurance company was assisting with specialists.

It was not known who was behind the attack that started Tuesday.

Since 1866, Copenhagen-based Ritzau has distributed information and produced news for Danish media, organizations and companies.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
CLEAR - SB Leslie app. York Mills. #Leslie
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:35 AM
Cloudy with showers at times through the day (Nov. 25) Snow near and north of Barrie. Steady rain returns to…
Latest Weather
Read more