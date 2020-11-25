Loading articles...

China's Xi congratulates Biden, hopes for 'win-win' ties

Last Updated Nov 25, 2020 at 9:14 am EST

BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday and expressed hope for “win-win co-operation” amid conflicts over trade, technology and security.

China became one of the last major governments to congratulate Biden. There was no explanation for the delay but some commentators suggest Beijing might want to avoid straining relations with President Donald Trump, who hasn’t conceded.

In a congratulatory message, Xi told Biden that “healthy and stable” relations were “the common expectation of the international community,” according to a statement carried by the official Xinhua News Agency.

“We hope the two sides will uphold the spirit of non-conflict and non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win co-operation, will focus on co-operation, control differences and promote healthy and stable development of Chinese-U.S. relations,” the statement said.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
CLEAR - SB Leslie app. York Mills. #Leslie
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:35 AM
Cloudy with showers at times through the day (Nov. 25) Snow near and north of Barrie. Steady rain returns to…
Latest Weather
Read more