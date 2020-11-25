Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Charlottesville rally organizer denied concealed gun permit
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 25, 2020 10:48 am EST
Last Updated Nov 25, 2020 at 10:58 am EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The primary organizer of a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has been denied a concealed handgun permit, court records show.
Jason Kessler, who led the planning of the August 2017 Unite the Right event that exploded into deadly violence, filed to obtain the permit in September, The Daily Progress reported.
Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Jim Hingeley opposed Kessler’s application, citing his criminal history and warning he would likely use a weapon unlawfully or negligently to harm others.
“It has been shown by his public statements that (Kessler) believes a person’s political views justify the use of violence against them,” Hingeley wrote.
In addition to his role in the rally, Kessler pleaded guilty in 2017 to assault and battery.
A judge denied Kessler’s application earlier this month.
Kessler did not respond to the newspaper’s requests for comment or to questions about whether he would appeal.
