Auditor general to release report on Ontario's handling of COVID-19 pandemic
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 25, 2020 8:47 am EST
Last Updated Nov 25, 2020 at 8:49 am EST
Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk speaks during a news conference, June 8, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Ontario’s auditor general is set to release a report today on how the province has handled the COVID-19 pandemic so far, including how it has made decisions during the global health crisis.
The special report issued by Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk will look at emergency management in the context of the pandemic, as well as outbreak planning and decision-making.
It will also include an audit of government processes related to COVID-19 testing, case management and contact tracing.
The report is set to be made public this morning.
The report comes a week after Lysyk released a series of environmental value-for-money audits.
In those documents, she found the province may not meet its greenhouse gas emission targets because reducing fossil fuel use has not been a “cross-government priority.”
