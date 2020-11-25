Loading articles...

Asia Today: India reports over 44,000 cases, most in Delhi

Last Updated Nov 25, 2020 at 12:28 am EST

Students wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus listen to their teacher during a class at Maharani College for Women in Bengaluru, India, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. India has more than 9 million cases of coronavirus, second behind the United States. The southern state of Karnataka decided Monday not to reopen schools and pre-university colleges though institutes of higher education were opened last week. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

NEW DELHI — India has registered 44,376 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

The latest increase has taken the total number of cases to 9.22 million, the Health Ministry said Wednesday. Deaths rose by 481, driving the total fatalities to 134,699.

India’s confirmed daily toll has remained below 50,000 for a few weeks, after peaking in September. But several cities have witnessed a surge in cases, prompting some state governments to clamp additional restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.

In Mumbai in southern India, travellers from New Delhi, Rajasthan and Gujarat will have to undergo mandatory coronavirus tests before entering the city. The three northern states are witnessing the latest surge in infections.

The situation remains grim in New Delhi, which is recording the highest number of cases in the country. The capital is reporting nearly 100 deaths on average every day for the last two weeks.

