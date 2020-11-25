Police on scene as Adamson BBQ opens again despite shut down orders

The owner of an Etobicoke barbecue restaurant has opened up the location once again for dine-in services on Wednesday.

This despite the threats of fines or even jail time for violating provincial lockdown orders.

Toronto’s medical officer of health sent in an order to shut down Adamson Barbecue on Tuesday after the restaurant’s owner defied provincial lockdown measures and hosted patrons for indoor dining.

With Toronto Police still standing inside the restaurant many are defying orders by eating outside on the Adamson BBQ front lawn patio. The number of people here continues to climb. Police and the city of Toronto have obviously not shut the venue down yet today. pic.twitter.com/9Ys6KLfvLn — Adrian Ghobrial (@CityAdrian) November 25, 2020

Police arrived at the location around the time the restaurant opened its doors on Wednesday. They could be seen talking to owner Adam Skelly inside Adamson Barbecue.

“Who could shut them down today? Probably Toronto police I would say, but that’s a legal action we’re looking at now,” city councillor Mark Grimes told reporters. “My understanding was that they were going to lock the doors but apparently we don’t have the authority to do that at this point so this may go to the Supreme Court.”

Bylaw officers and members of the police force also attended the restaurant on Tuesday, saying charges could be laid sometime this week.

Even after getting shut down, Skelly hinted it would be open again on Wednesday.

A picture from an Instagram story posted by the restaurant on Tuesday evening reads ‘Etobicoke. 11 a.m. to sold out. Dine-in.’

Toronto and Peel Region entered the ‘lockdown’ stage of the province’s COVID-19 response framework on Monday.

The new restrictions mean all indoor and outdoor dine-in services at restaurants and bars is prohibited. Establishments can still offer take out or delivery services.

An increased number of officers have been deployed in recent weeks to crack down on businesses found not to be compliant with pandemic regulations.

If a person or business is not found compliant with orders under the Reopening Ontario Act, they could be ticketed with a fine of $750 under the Act.

Where prosecuted without issuing a ticket and on conviction, individuals could be fined up to $100,000, and directors and officers of a corporation could be fined up to $500,000.

Any individual convicted of an offence under the Reopening Ontario Act could also receive a term of imprisonment of up to one year.

The maximum fine for a corporation convicted of an offence under the Reopening Ontario Act is $10,000,000.