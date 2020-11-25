Loading articles...

2 people critically wounded in Mississauga triple-stabbing

Peel Regional Police cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Two people have suffered life-threatening injuries following a triple-stabbing in Mississauga.

Police say they were called to the area of Hurontario and Dundas streets around 9 p.m. following reports three people had been stabbed.

Two victims have been taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition while the third was transported to a local hospital, however, there was no update on their condition.

No word yet on any suspect descriptions or what may have led up to the incident.

