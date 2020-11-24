Making it official: Raptors announce 4-year deal with VanVleet, show off new jersey

The Toronto Raptors officially signed guard Fred VanVleet to a new contract on Tuesday, showing off some incredible new jerseys in the process.

The Raptors and VanVleet agreed to a four-year, $85-million contract last week, keeping the fan favourite North of the border.

“I’ve done everything that I’ve ever wanted to do so it’s not like I’m getting all this money and I have to go live an extravagant life. I’m good,” VanVleet told reporters on Tuesday.

“This is a generation thing, this is for the future of my family. Nothing’s really gonna change on my end.”

The Raptors also picked the perfect time to reveal yet another new jersey ahead of the 2021 season. Paying homage to Canadian rapper Drake and his OVO brand, the black and gold will be worn as an alternate jersey.

The team also shared a near four-minute video summarizing VanVleet’s journey from undrafted guard to rotation regular and eventual NBA champion.

VanVleet also gave Kyle Lowry a shoutout.

“I’ve got a lot of friends that I grew up with that I consider brothers, and Kyle fits right into that group,” he said. “Over these last 4 years, his contributions to my career, it’s hard to put into words what it’s meant.”

VanVleet has quickly evolved into one of the most complete guard’s in the NBA thanks to an elite shot and disruptive defense.

In 54 games last year he averaged just under 18 points and seven assists per-game, shooting 39 per cent from three.