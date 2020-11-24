The latest news on COVID 19 developments in Canada on Nov. 24, 2020

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

11:15 a.m.

The Ontario government is reporting 1,009 new cases of COVID-19 today but a technical issue means the figure is an underestimate.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the issue also means Monday’s case numbers were an overestimate.

Today’s figures include 497 new cases in Toronto, 175 in Peel Region and 118 in York Region.

The province also reported 14 new deaths related to the virus.

11:10 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 45 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 and 1,124 new infections.

Health officials said today nine of the 45 deaths occurred in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations jumped by 21, to 665, and 96 people were in intensive care, a drop of two.

The province has reported a total of 134,330 cases and 6,887 deaths since the pandemic began.

