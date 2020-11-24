Sinkhole causes a crane to collapse in Midtown Toronto

A mobile crane working on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT collapsed into the ground on Monday evening.

The incident occurred at Eglinton Avenue East and Mount Pleasant Road around 6 p.m.

A crane operator was inside the crane when he felt the ground give way. He managed to jump out and avoid injury before the collapse. Another worker suffered a sprained ankle while trying to runaway.

Workers believe that water erosion is what caused the ground to crumble.

The plan is for crews to use a larger crane to lift out the smaller mobile crane out of the sinkhole it was stuck in.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating the incident.

Eglinton Avenue East remains closed from Mount Pleasant to Taunton Road.