Roommates and the global pandemic

In today’s Big Story podcast, families have spent the past eight months in closer quarters than ever before. But what about people who share a home and aren’t related or dating one another? How are roommates negotiating the many precarious situations that have arisen from sharing a house amid a pandemic? With more younger adults living in roommate situations later into their lives and careers, it’s a path that millions are going to be navigating this winter.

GUEST: Kelli María Korducki

