Raven Industries: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Nov 24, 2020 at 4:28 pm EST

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) _ Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $8.7 million.

The Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share.

The industrial products maker posted revenue of $96.6 million in the period.

Raven Industries shares have fallen 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $24.23, a decrease of 30% in the last 12 months.

