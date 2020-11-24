Loading articles...

Police looking for man and woman after suspicious incident near Don Mills

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police are looking for a man and woman after a suspicious incident near Don Mills.

Police say on Monday around 4:30 p.m., they were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Green Belt Drive.

It was reported that while a white Mercedes SUV was stopped at a red light on Green Belt drive, from the driver’s seat, a woman asked a pedestrian to call the police.

There was a man was in the passenger seat.

The SUV than continue driving northbound on Don Mills Road. A partial license plate was noted, beginning with the level “C” and ending with “639.”

Police want to speak with the woman and man to make sure they are safe.

