Main Danish news agency offline following hacking attack
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 24, 2020 9:41 am EST
Last Updated Nov 24, 2020 at 9:44 am EST
COPENHAGEN — Denmark’s biggest news agency that delivers text and photos to Danish media was knocked offline following a hacking attack Tuesday.
“Ritzau has been the target of a hacker attack early this morning. It appears to be a professional attack,” the news agency’s CEO Lars Vesterloekke said. “We have now chosen to shut down all our servers because we were unsure how much damage the attack could cause.”
Email and telephones were down and news was instead sent out via an emergency email system. It was unclear who was behind the attack and when the agency would be back online.
Since 1866, Copenhagen-based Ritzau has distributed information and produced news for Danish media, organizations and companies.
The Associated Press
