Loading articles...

HP: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Nov 24, 2020 at 4:28 pm EST

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) _ HP Inc. (HPQ) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $668 million.

On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had profit of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The personal computer and printer maker posted revenue of $15.26 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in February, HP expects its per-share earnings to range from 64 cents to 70 cents.

HP shares have risen nearly 6% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed 13%.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HPQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HPQ

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 26 minutes ago
CLEAR: Don Mills south of the DVP. #DonMills #CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:25 AM
Good Tuesday morning! Watch out for untreated surfaces that could be slippery this morning and heads up for more ❄️…
Latest Weather
Read more