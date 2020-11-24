Grains lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were lower on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was off .014 cent at $6.0160 a bushel; Dec. corn fell .044 cent at $4.2120 a bushel; Dec. oats declined .10 cent at $2.85 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans lost .078 cent at 11.7860 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up .0142 cent at $1.1060 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle rose .0132 cent $1.3860 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was fell .0157 cent at .6468 a pound.

