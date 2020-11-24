Flash estimate shows manufacturing sales up 0.6 per cent in October

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says a preliminary estimate shows manufacturing sales rose 0.6 per cent in October.

The agency says the growth came due to higher sales in the petroleum and coal products, paper, primary metals and wood products industries.

The flash estimate for October follows a rise of 1.5 per cent to $53.8 billion in September.

Statistics Canada cautioned that it is continuing to collect October data and that the early indicator is subject to a higher revision rate than its regular monthly release.

The early estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 57.8 per cent.

It says the average final response rate for the survey over the previous 12 months has been 89.8 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2020.

The Canadian Press