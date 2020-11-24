Etobicoke restaurant intends to open for dine-in today against provincial orders

A Toronto restaurant says they will be opening one of their locations today in an effort to fight back against the province’s new ‘lockdown’ restrictions for Toronto and Peel Region.

In a three-minute video post to the Adamson Barbecue instagram page on Monday evening, owner Adam Skelly states his intention open the Etobicoke location at 11 a.m. on Tuesday for full dine-in services.

Toronto and Peel Region entered the ‘lockdown’ stage of the province’s COVID-19 response framework on Monday.

The new restrictions mean all indoor and outdoor dine-in services at restaurants and bars is prohibited. Establishments can still offer take out, dine in or delivery services.

In the post Skelly questions the governments intentions as well as the accuracy of Ontario’s COVID-19 case count.

“Top to bottom this thing stinks, it reeks of corruption,” he says in the video.

Comments on the post are mixed, some criticizing the move of going against restrictions while others voicing their support. In the video Skelly says messages from those who back his stance gave him motivation to go forward with the plan of opening.

“This is a risky move and you guys gave me the gas to do it,” he says.

An increased number of officers have been deployed in recent weeks to crack down on businesses found not to be compliant with pandemic regulations.

If a person or business is not found compliant with orders under the Reopening Ontario Act, they could be ticketed with a fine of $750 under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Where prosecuted without issuing a ticket and on conviction, individuals could be fined up to $100,000, and directors and officers of a corporation could be fined up to $500,000.

Any individual convicted of an offence under the Reopening Ontario Act could also receive a term of imprisonment of up to one year.

The maximum fine for a corporation convicted of an offence under the Reopening Ontario Act is $10,000,000.

Adamson Barbecue operates three locations in the GTA, two in Toronto, though the instagram post only mentioned intentions to open the Etobicoke location on Tuesday

The Etobicoke location is located in the Gardiner and Royal York Road area and according to the Adamson Barbecue website is normally only open Thursday to Sunday during lunch hours.