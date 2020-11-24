Engineer in fatal Radiohead stage collapse guilty of professional misconduct

TORONTO — An engineer who signed off on a Radiohead concert stage that collapsed and killed a drum technician eight years ago has been found guilty of professional misconduct.

The discipline committee with the Professional Engineers Ontario says Domenic Cugliari did not notice several errors and omissions in design drawings for the outdoor stage that collapsed on June 16, 2012.

It also found that Cugliari did not examine the trusses holding heavy lighting equipment and failed to realize those trusses were incorrectly connected to other beams.

The committee found Cugliari told a contractor the stage was structurally sound.

Cugliari agreed with the committee’s findings at a hearing last week.

The collapse killed drum technician Scott Johnson and injured three others.

Cugliari has apologized for his actions, but Johnson’s family say justice was not done.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2020.

