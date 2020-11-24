Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Dow 30,000: Other times the Dow has crossed milestones
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 24, 2020 4:16 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 24, 2020 at 4:28 pm EST
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 30,000 points for the first time Tuesday. Here are other times the Dow first closed above 1,000-point milestones.
1,000: November 14, 1972
2,000: January 8, 1987
3,000: April 17, 1991
4,000: February 23, 1995
5,000: November 21, 1995
6,000: October 14, 1996
7,000: February 13, 1997
8,000: July 16, 1997
9,000: April 6, 1998
10,000: March 29, 1999
11,000: May 3, 1999
12,000: October 19, 2006
13,000: April 25, 2007
14,000: July 19, 2007
15,000: May 7, 2013
16,000: November 21, 2013
17,000: July 3, 2014
18,000: December 23, 2014
19,000: November 22, 2016
20,000: January. 25, 2017
21,000: March 1, 2017
22,000: August 2, 2017
23,000: October 18, 2017
24,000: November 30, 2017
25,000: January 4, 2018
26,000: January 17, 2018
27,000: July 11, 2019
28,000: November 15, 2019
29,000: January 15, 2020
Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices, FactSet
{* loginWidget *}