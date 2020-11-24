Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
CP NewsAlert: Alberta bans indoor social gatherings, expands holiday school break
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 24, 2020 7:18 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 24, 2020 at 7:28 pm EST
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Quebec Premier Francois Legault leave a press conference in Ottawa on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
EDMONTON — Alberta is bringing in tougher COVID-19 restrictions that include limits on social gatherings and less face-to-face class time for students.
Premier Jason Kenney says there are to be no indoor gatherings, but people who live alone can have up to two personal contacts.
He says students in Grades 7 through 12 will transition next week to at-home learning and the school holiday break will be extended from Dec. 18 to Jan. 11.
Banquet halls, conference centres and concert venues must also close.
Kenney adds that anyone who can work from home should do so and masks will be mandatory in workplaces in Edmonton, Calgary and surrounding areas.
The measures will be in effect for three weeks and re-evaluated after that.
The Canadian Press
