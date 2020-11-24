Loading articles...

Banco BBVA: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Nov 24, 2020 at 5:44 pm EST

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) _ Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $38.7 million.

The bank, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, said it had earnings of 19 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $398.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $268.7 million, beating Street forecasts.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $3.28. A year ago, they were trading at $3.78.

