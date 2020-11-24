Loading articles...

American Eagle: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Nov 24, 2020 at 4:14 pm EST

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $58.1 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.

American Eagle shares have risen 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $17.84, a climb of 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AEO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AEO

The Associated Press

