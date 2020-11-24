Loading articles...

Abercrombie: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Nov 24, 2020 at 7:58 am EST

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) _ Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $42.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the New Albany, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 76 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $819.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $735.3 million.

Abercrombie shares have climbed 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 44% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANF

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
City Streets: Avoid the Keele & Lawrence intersection while police investigate this collision. EB Lawrence is CLOSE…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:25 AM
Good Tuesday morning! Watch out for untreated surfaces that could be slippery this morning and heads up for more ❄️…
Latest Weather
Read more