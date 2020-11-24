2 members of Canada's World Juniors team test positive for COVID-19

Hockey Canada says two players on its World Juniors National Team have tested positive for COVID-19.

The two players, who were not named, are self-isolating in quarantine at the team’s hotel in Red Deer, Alberta.

“Upon learning of the positive test this morning, the decision was made to postpone the Red-White game scheduled for this morning at the Westerner Park Centrium, and to suspend all camp activities for today,” Hockey Canada said in a statement.

“As per Hockey Canada’s safety protocols, all players, coaches and staff members took mandatory COVID-19 tests upon arrival at camp and have continued to be tested regularly throughout the past ten days. For precautionary reasons, we will also ensure that all players and team personnel go through an additional test before resuming camp activities.”

Officials said provincial health authorities have been made aware of positive cases and will continue to work closely with Alberta Health Services.

Team Canada’s roster consists of a number of high-profile players including Quinton Byfield, who was selected second overall by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2020 NHL Draft, and defenceman Jamie Drysdale – the sixth pick of the Anaheim Ducks.

Canada’s first exhibition game is scheduled for Dec. 23 against Russia and the official tournament, held in Edmonton, kicks off on Boxing Day (Dec. 26) when Canada takes on Germany.