Tsakos: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Nov 23, 2020 at 3:28 pm EST

ATHENS, Greece (AP) _ Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (TNP) on Monday reported profit of $1.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Athens, Greece-based company said it had profit of 55 cents.

The oil and gas shipping company posted revenue of $142.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $105.6 million.

Tsakos shares have decreased 58% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $9.11, a decrease of 49% in the last 12 months.

