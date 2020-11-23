Toronto shatters a daily snowfall record on Sunday

We just smashed the record for a daily snowfall on Nov. 22 in Toronto.

Record snowfall for #Toronto YYZ for a Nov. 22 with 19.4cm. That beats the record of 7.6cm set in 2007 ❄️ — Jill Taylor (@jilltaylor680) November 23, 2020

The city saw 19.4cm of snow, shattering the record of 7.6cm on the same date in 2007.

Snow started falling early Sunday morning and began to accumulate in some area rather quickly. By 1 p.m. Brampton already had 8-11cm with totals of close 25cm falling in the northeast area of the city.

The totals varied greatly across the GTA, less than 2cm fell in the southern parts of Toronto near Lake Ontario.

The typical first 10cm snowfall of the winter is in mid-December. The earliest November snowfall of 10cm or more was seen on Nov. 2, 1966.

The average November snowfall is only 7.5cm. By Monday morning snowfall accumulation in Toronto had reached 21cm.

The total on Sunday wasn’t enough to beat the daily record for the most snowfall in one day as one of the snowiest days was Nov. 30, 1940 with 33.5cm.

RELATED: Snow blows through the GTA creating slippery conditions

Snowfall totals across the GTA according to Environment Canada: