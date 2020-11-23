With Toronto in lockdown, one Hudson's Bay location remains open. They explain why

As Toronto entered Day 1 of its lockdown, various businesses across the City were forced to close its doors until at least Dec. 22.

As part of Ontario’s COVID-19 framework, essential services – such as supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, hardware stores, discount and department store-type retailers, LCBO and beer stores and safety supply stores – are all open.

Under its long list of restrictions, there is currently a 50 per cent capacity limit for in-person shopping, which typically leads to long lineups.

But one major retailer – Hudson’s Bay on Queen Street – remains open with a spokesperson telling 680NEWS on Monday that while curbside pickup is being offered at some of its locations, they consider the store located in the heart of downtown Toronto to be an essential service because it “offers grocery.”

“The health and well-being of customers and associates remain our top priority as we continue to provide the essential products and services Canadians need, in accordance with the Orders issued by the Provincial Government,” a spokesperson for Hudson’s Bay said in an email. “At this time, while the majority of our stores in Toronto and Peel are only offering curbside pickup, the Hudson’s Bay Queen Street location, which offers grocery among other essential items, remains open with strict protocols in place as outlined by the government.”

When asked about Hudson’s Bay on Queen Street staying open, premier Doug Ford said he was unaware of it.

“I’d have to look into it and find out what they’re actually selling,” the premier said.

“Are they selling hardware within the Bay. Are they selling any other critical items [food]. Nothing is fair about this but I am doing everything I can to protect the small businesses out there.”

On its website, the Bay on Queen describes its various products and services as including “[the] largest selection of home products including furniture, mattresses and major appliances” along with a Nespresso Boutique and Oliver & Bonacini restaurant.

As of Monday, the retailer has not listed grocery items, services or produce as one of its many offerings.

“We have health and safety measures in place in our stores, including enhanced cleaning protocols, frequent sanitizing of high-touch areas, mandatory face coverings, physical distancing measures and capacity guidelines,” the spokesperson added.

“Additionally, we require all associates to undergo daily health screenings when reporting for work. We remain committed to ensuring a healthy environment for all.”

Just under two weeks ago, as part of its annual tradition, Hudson’s Bay at Queen Street unveiled its Christmas window to mark the start of the holiday season.