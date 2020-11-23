Loading articles...

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada on Nov. 23, 2020

Last Updated Nov 23, 2020 at 10:58 am EST

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

10:45 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 1,589 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 19 new deaths due to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 535 in Peel Region, 336 cases are in Toronto, and 205 cases in York Region.

The province says it has conducted 37,471 tests since the last daily report.

In total, 507 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 156 in intensive care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2020.

The Canadian Press

