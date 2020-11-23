Loading articles...

Speedboat taking migrants to Greece partially sinks; 1 dead

Last Updated Nov 23, 2020 at 6:58 am EST

ATHENS, Greece — A speedboat that appeared to have been smuggling migrants to the Greek island of Rhodes from nearby Turkey partially sank before reaching land, leaving one person dead, Greece’s coast guard said on Monday.

The coast guard said it received information about the speedboat near the northwestern coast of Rhodes on Monday morning. Thirteen people who had been on board were found safe on the nearby shore, while the body of one man was recovered.

The survivors told authorities that a total of 14 people had been on board the speedboat. However, coast guard patrol boats were searching the area in case of others who might have been on board.

Greece remains one of the most popular routes into the European Union for people fleeing conflict and poverty in Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: The lights at Yonge and Avondale/Florence have stopped working again. They are flashing red. Crews are working on a fix. #Yonge
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:47 AM
As expected, snow totals varied GREATLY. From less than 2cm near the lake in south Toronto to as much as 15-25cm fo…
Latest Weather
Read more