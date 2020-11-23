Loading articles...

Police: Multiple people stabbed at California church

Last Updated Nov 23, 2020 at 12:58 am EST

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Multiple people were stabbed Sunday night at a church in California, and some of them have life-threatening injuries, police said.

The San Jose Police Department tweeted that officers responded to the stabbing at Grace Baptist Church.

Police say more information will be released when it becomes available.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 12:34 AM
COLLISION - #NB427 at Dundas in the express to collector transfer. Right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 41 minutes ago
Snowfall Warning as of 1:21am Nov 23. (note .. warning extends to parts of eastern Ontario too but not shown in thi…
Latest Weather
Read more