New legislation would force porn sites to verify a users age

Should adult websites be required to verify a users age before they can browse?

An independent Canadian senator has introduced new legislation, bill S-203, that would address this issue head on and make it mandatory for pornography websites to check the age of a user when they attempt to visit the site.

The bill was introduced in the upper chamber by Quebec senator Julie Miville-Dechene. She told the CBC that she is not on a crusade against porn, instead she just wants to protect children and teens from extreme or violent sexual content.

The bill does not state exactly how these website should verify the age of a user. If it is passed it would leave that job to the federal cabinet through regulations.

The legislation seeks to issue fines of up to 10-thousand dollars for an individual and up to 250-thousand for a corporation for breaking the law.

There are a number of adult websites either based in Canada or owned by Canadian corporations, including Pornhub, which says it gets over 100 million views a day.

Miville-Dechene was appointed to the Senate of Canada in 2018 by Governor General Julie Payette after being nominated by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.