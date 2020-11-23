Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Slain OPP officer to have procession from Toronto to Manitoulin Island
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 23, 2020 12:34 pm EST
Constable Marc Hovingh, a 28-year veteran is shown in this image provided by the Ontario Provincial Police. Few details have been released about the circumstances that led to the fatal shootings of an Ontario Provincial Police officer and a civilian in Gore Bay, on Manitoulin Island. Ontario's police watchdog agency is investigating. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ontario Provincial Police
*MANDATORY CREDIT* THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ontario Provincial Police
An escort home is planned today for an Ontario Provincial Police officer
. killed in the line of duty last week
The provincial police union says two OPP cruisers will accompany the hearse carrying Constable Marc Hovingh.
The procession left a Toronto funeral home at noon and will drive more than five hours to Little Current on Ontario’s Manitoulin Island.
According to the Special Investigations Unit, Hovingh and Gary Brohman were both killed Thursday after exchanging gunfire.
Hovingh was one of the officers who responded to a call regarding an “unwanted man” on a property in Gore Bay, Ont.
Ontario’s police watchdog says both Hovingh and Brohman died in hospital.
