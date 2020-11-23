Slain OPP officer to have procession from Toronto to Manitoulin Island

An escort home is planned today for an Ontario Provincial Police officer killed in the line of duty last week.

The provincial police union says two OPP cruisers will accompany the hearse carrying Constable Marc Hovingh.

The procession left a Toronto funeral home at noon and will drive more than five hours to Little Current on Ontario’s Manitoulin Island.

According to the Special Investigations Unit, Hovingh and Gary Brohman were both killed Thursday after exchanging gunfire.

Hovingh was one of the officers who responded to a call regarding an “unwanted man” on a property in Gore Bay, Ont.

Ontario’s police watchdog says both Hovingh and Brohman died in hospital.