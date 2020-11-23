Man shot after confrontation with police in Vaughan, SIU investigating

The Special Investigations Unit is being called in to investigate after an early morning shooting in Vaughan.

York Regional Police say that a shooting occurred in the parking lot of a banquet hall in the area of Highway 7 and Jane around 12:40 a.m. on Monday.

Police says they attempted to stop a driver on Highway 7 at Creditstone Road but the vehicle fled . Officers located the car a short distance away where there was an exchange of gunfire.

A male victim was brought to hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

More details to come.