Man shot after confrontation with police in Vaughan, SIU investigating

Last Updated Nov 23, 2020 at 6:29 am EST

A Special Investigations Unit vehicle outside the SIU headquarters in Mississauga on Aug. 24, 2016. GETTY IMAGES/Nakita Krucker

The Special Investigations Unit is being called in to investigate after an early morning shooting in Vaughan.

York Regional Police say that a shooting occurred in the parking lot of a banquet hall in the area of Highway 7 and Jane around 12:40 a.m. on Monday.

Police says they attempted to stop a driver on Highway 7 at Creditstone Road but the vehicle fled . Officers located the car a short distance away where there was an exchange of gunfire.

A male victim was brought to hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

More details to come.

