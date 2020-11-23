Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Loblaws to test driverless delivery vehicles in the GTA
by Michael Ranger
Posted Nov 23, 2020 9:17 am EST
Last Updated Nov 23, 2020 at 9:34 am EST
The Loblaws flagship location on Carlton Street in Toronto is shown on Thursday May 2, 2013. .THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
Don’t be alarmed if you start to spot vehicles zipping around the city with nobody in the drivers seat.
Loblaw has reportedly signed a deal with the bay-area tech company Gatik to bring the first ever self-driving delivery vehicles to Canada.
The companies will begin to test the driverless vehicles in the GTA in January.
The five vehicles, operated by Gatik, are set to deliver goods to Loblaw retail locations around the city for 12 hours a day, seven days a week.
The goods are picked up at an automated picking facility and the vehicles self-driving software is designed for both urban and highway driving.
During the test period the vehicles will have a co-pilot for safety purposes.
Since Jan. 1, 2019 any participants in Ontario’s automated vehicle pilot program have been allowed to test driverless cars on public roads under specific requirements. All vehicles must either have a passenger in the vehicle or an operator monitoring the vehicle remotely.