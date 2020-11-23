Loblaws to test driverless delivery vehicles in the GTA

Don’t be alarmed if you start to spot vehicles zipping around the city with nobody in the drivers seat.

Loblaw has reportedly signed a deal with the bay-area tech company Gatik to bring the first ever self-driving delivery vehicles to Canada.

The companies will begin to test the driverless vehicles in the GTA in January.

The five vehicles, operated by Gatik, are set to deliver goods to Loblaw retail locations around the city for 12 hours a day, seven days a week.

The goods are picked up at an automated picking facility and the vehicles self-driving software is designed for both urban and highway driving.

During the test period the vehicles will have a co-pilot for safety purposes.

Since Jan. 1, 2019 any participants in Ontario’s automated vehicle pilot program have been allowed to test driverless cars on public roads under specific requirements. All vehicles must either have a passenger in the vehicle or an operator monitoring the vehicle remotely.