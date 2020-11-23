Loading articles...

Kansas man charged with federal hate crime for racial threat

Last Updated Nov 23, 2020 at 5:28 pm EST

WICHITA, Kan. — A Kansas man accused of threatening a Black juvenile while shouting racial slurs has been charged with a federal hate crime, the Justice Department said Monday.

Colton Donner, 25, allegedly brandished a knife while yelling that Paola, Kansas — where the victim was living — was a “white” town, according to the indictment. He was charged with a federal count of interference with housing.

Donner was also indicted for a separate incident with unlawfully possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon, for allegedly possessing a .44 calibre revolver.

Court records do not yet show a defence attorney who could speak on Donner’s behalf.

If convicted, Donner faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for both the civil rights and firearms charges, the Justice Department said in a news release.

The Associated Press

