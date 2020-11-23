Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Kansas man charged with federal hate crime for racial threat
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 23, 2020 5:24 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 23, 2020 at 5:28 pm EST
WICHITA, Kan. — A Kansas man accused of threatening a Black juvenile while shouting racial slurs has been charged with a federal hate crime, the Justice Department said Monday.
Colton Donner, 25, allegedly brandished a knife while yelling that Paola, Kansas — where the victim was living — was a “white” town, according to the indictment. He was charged with a federal count of interference with housing.
Donner was also indicted for a separate incident with unlawfully possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon, for allegedly possessing a .44 calibre revolver.
Court records do not yet show a defence attorney who could speak on Donner’s behalf.
If convicted, Donner faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for both the civil rights and firearms charges, the Justice Department said in a news release.