Iamgold reducing underground workforce at Westwood after seismic event last month

Last Updated Nov 23, 2020 at 10:58 am EST

TORONTO — Iamgold Corp. says it is temporarily reducing the underground workforce at its Westwood mine in Quebec following what it called a seismic event.

The company says underground work at Westwood remains suspended following the event that occurred on Oct. 30. 

The temporary reduction affects 437 workers, or about 70 per cent of the underground workforce, Iamgold says.

The company is investigating the cause of the seismic event and a business recovery plan for Westwood is being assessed. 

It says the Westwood mill was restarted on Nov. 4, processing stockpile and Grand Duc open pit ore. 

Iamgold has three gold mines including the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Rosebel mine in Suriname and the Westwood mine in Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:IMG)

The Canadian Press

