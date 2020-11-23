Loading articles...

Ford says COVID-19 vaccine will be available in early January, announces task force

Last Updated Nov 23, 2020 at 1:24 pm EST

A vaccine shot is administered. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg / TT code 10080

Premier Doug Ford says a COVID-19 vaccine will be available to Ontarians in early January, 2021.

In his daily briefing on Monday, Ford said the vaccine rollout will be a huge logistical undertaking and will require military precision.

He announced the creation of a vaccine distribution task force and said General Rick Hillier will head the unit.

More to come

