Loading articles...

Daqo: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Nov 23, 2020 at 3:28 pm EST

SHANGHAI (AP) _ Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $20.8 million.

The Shanghai-based company said it had net income of 27 cents per share.

The solar panel parts maker posted revenue of $125.5 million in the period.

Daqo shares have nearly quadrupled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $40.28, climbing fivefold in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DQ

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 24 minutes ago
TRAFFIC ALERT: WB 401 app. Markham - all express lanes blocked due to a collision. Left lane of collectors remains…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 30 minutes ago
A round of wet snow incoming Tuesday night for #Toronto. MUCH less than what we had yesterday, and likely all rain…
Latest Weather
Read more