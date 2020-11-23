Canadian Press NewsAlert: N.L., P.E.I. leave COVID-19 Atlantic bubble

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are temporarily pulling out of the Atlantic bubble.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey announced today that anyone coming into the province from the other Atlantic provinces must now self-isolate for 14 days, as other visitors are required to do.

He says the measure will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King announced today his province is suspending all non-essential travel to the Island for two weeks.

The provinces joined the Atlantic bubble in July, which allowed residents of the Atlantic provinces to travel freely between the provinces without self-isolating.

