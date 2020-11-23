Loading articles...

2 charged in killing of LA marijuana dispensary worker

Nov 23, 2020

LOS ANGELES — Two people have been charged in the killing of a Los Angeles marijuana dispensary worker whose body was found in a shallow grave in the Mojave Desert, authorities said Monday.

Juan Carlos Hernandez, a 21-year-old college student from South Los Angeles, disappeared on Sept. 22 and his body was found nearly two months later in a remote area between Barstow and Baker.

Ethan Astaphan, 27, of San Gabriel was charged Monday with murder and Sonita Heng, 20, of Los Angeles was charged with being an accessory after the fact, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said in a statement.

They were being held on $10 million bail each. It wasn’t clear if they had attorneys to speak for them.

Astaphan faces up to 25 years to life in state prison if convicted. Heng faces three years in prison.

Authorities haven’t released a possible motive or other details about the killing.

The Associated Press

